UPDATE 1-China's April outbound investments slow further despite Belt and Road push
* Belt and Road investments were 15.1 pct of total Jan-April ODI (Adds data comparisons, background)
March 13 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says signs memorandum of understanding on cooperation for possible transactions with Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary estimated transaction consideration is in the range of 40 billion yuan ($6.16 billion) to 60 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFkBYb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Belt and Road investments were 15.1 pct of total Jan-April ODI (Adds data comparisons, background)
* GPW's tie-up plan with main rival Vienna bourse failed in 2014