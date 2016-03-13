BRIEF-Citi Trends says Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Citi Trends announces first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
March 13 Hubei Radio & Television Information Network Co Ltd
* Says signs cooperation agreement with U.S. firm Dragon Gate Investment Partners' CorpStarter
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YN9TON
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Citi Trends announces first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* J&J says expects more than 10 new products to launch or file for regulatory approval by 2021