** Iron ore miner NMDC Ltd rises as much as 3.06 pct after raising iron ore lump prices

** Company says hike is of 8 pct, calls it first hike since June 2014 (bit.ly/1UrAH6m)

** Dalian iron ore prices rally sharply from their Jan lows (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)