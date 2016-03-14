BRIEF-FCA U.S. issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed by DoJ
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
March 14 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says plans to set up animation unit, team includes U.S. animation experts
Source text in Chinesen: bit.ly/1Xps8IE
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Issues statement in response to civil lawsuit filed against co by environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.