BRIEF-Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers- WSJ
* Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers for the past 2½ years- WSJ
March 14 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.76 million) in share private placement
* Says its shares to resume trading from Mar 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QSbEIz; bit.ly/1QSbyAH
($1 = 6.4948 Chinese yuan renminbi)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.