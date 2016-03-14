March 14 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.76 million) in share private placement

* Says its shares to resume trading from Mar 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QSbEIz; bit.ly/1QSbyAH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4948 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)