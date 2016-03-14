BRIEF-Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers- WSJ
* Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers for the past 2½ years- WSJ
March 14 Iflytek Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 12.1 percent y/y at 425.3 million yuan ($65.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WkleEo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4948 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers for the past 2½ years- WSJ
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.