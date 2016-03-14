BRIEF-Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers- WSJ
* Uber Technologies said it mistakenly underpaid New York city drivers for the past 2½ years- WSJ
March 14 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd
* Says to terminate Inner Mongolia's 30 MW photovoltaic project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nIwiiA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles.