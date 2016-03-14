March 14 GT Advanced Technologies, a
sapphire glass maker, said it expected to emerge from Chapter 11
bankruptcy "as soon as possible."
GT Advanced filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2014
after the company's scratch-resistant sapphire glass was left
out of Apple Inc's iPhone 6 and 6 plus.
The company said in a filing on Monday that the bankruptcy
court entered an order confirming debtors' amended joint plan of
reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. (1.usa.gov/22ffjHD)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)