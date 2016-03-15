TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Japan's economy expands at fastest pace in a year

Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter to mark its longest period of expansion in a decade, heightening prospects that robust overseas demand will underpin a steady recovery. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > Japan's GDP grows at fastest rate in a year > Thai Q1 GDP growth strongest in 4 years > Hong Kong Q1 GDP grows at best pace in 6 years