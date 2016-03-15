BRIEF-Lancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
BANGKOK, March 15 Robinson Department Store Pcl :
* Aims for sales growth to accelerate to 7 percent in 2016 from 5 percent in 2015
* Plans to invest 1.6 billion baht ($45.6 million) to open two new malls in 2016
* To invest 2.5 billion baht ($71.2 million) to renovate 20 branches over next five years
* Aims to have 56 branches nationwide by 2020 from 44 at end 2016 ($1 = 35.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by xxxx)
