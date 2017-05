** India's Lupin falls as much as 7.11 pct; stock now down 5 pct, set for worst day since October

** TV reports suggest U.S. FDA gave 8-9 observations on the drug major's Goa plant after inspection that ended on March 11

** Stock is the worst performer and 2nd-biggest drag on the benchmark index and the broader Nifty 50 index

** Stock moves into negative territory for the year, but its YTD losses of about 3.5 pct is still less than the more than 5 pct losses in the two indexes YTD