** ICICI Bank gains as much as 1.4 pct in an otherwise weak Mumbai market

** Lender raises $700 mln via offshore 10-year bonds sale through its Dubai branch

** Stock now up just under 1 pct and is the third best performer on the 30-member benchmark BSE Sensex index, which is off 0.25 pct

** Global debt markets are slowly making room for bond issuances from India after a sluggish start to the year, even though uncertainty over Fed interest rates remain

** Last month, NTPC Ltd raised $500 mln from the offshore markets

** Still ICICI is down 14.4 pct YTD and NTPS is off 13 pct vs. a 5.3 pct drop in the Sensex (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)