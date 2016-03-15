** ICICI Bank gains as much as 1.4 pct in an
otherwise weak Mumbai market
** Lender raises $700 mln via offshore 10-year bonds sale
through its Dubai branch
** Stock now up just under 1 pct and is the third best
performer on the 30-member benchmark BSE Sensex index,
which is off 0.25 pct
** Global debt markets are slowly making room for bond
issuances from India after a sluggish start to the year, even
though uncertainty over Fed interest rates remain
** Last month, NTPC Ltd raised $500 mln from the
offshore markets
** Still ICICI is down 14.4 pct YTD and NTPS is off 13 pct
vs. a 5.3 pct drop in the Sensex
