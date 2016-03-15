BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Hoang Anh Gia Lai Jsc
* Says 2015 net profit tumbles 53.4 percent y/y to $30.4 million
* Says it had net loss of $26.4 million in Q4 2015 versus a $1.9 million profit in Q4 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by My Pham)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.