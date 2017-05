** State-run lender IDBI Bank rises as much as 2.2 pct, bucking a 0.3 pct fall in the benchmark BSE index

** Indian law enforcement agency have not found evidence of IDBI bankers being involved in any possible violation of the Money Laundering Act, the Economic Times reports, citing directorate sources (bit.ly/1QTsG7P)

** India is probing alleged money laundering by defunct Kingfisher Airlines founder Vijay Mallya in connivance with some IDBI Bank executives