** Indian oil retailers gain 1-2 pct after Credit Suisse maintains its "outperform" rating on fuel retailers

** BPCL up 1.5 pct, HPCL gains 1.4 pct and Indian Oil Corp Ltd up 1.9 pct

** Refining margins to remain strong for oil retailers as demand-supply tightens, says Credit Suisse in a note

** The brokerage expects aggregate fiscal 2018 operating profit to be twice of fiscal 2015

** Says, BPCL is the top pick in the sector with a PT of 1,130 rupees

** Cuts PT of HPCL to 980 rupee from 1,080 rupees (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)