BRIEF-India's Snowman Logistics March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
** Electrical company Crompton Greaves Ltd falls about 24 pct to 40.4 rupees
** Proposed demerger plan of the firm's consumer products business comes into effect from Tuesday
** Stock price reflects that of the power systems and industrial business, said Prasanth Tiwari from Religare Institutional Research
** Adds they are valuing it at 55 rupees, while the stock, at present, is trading at 45 rupees which makes it a buy
* March quarter net profit 36.2 million rupees versus profit 71.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago