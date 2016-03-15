** Electrical company Crompton Greaves Ltd falls about 24 pct to 40.4 rupees

** Proposed demerger plan of the firm's consumer products business comes into effect from Tuesday

** Stock price reflects that of the power systems and industrial business, said Prasanth Tiwari from Religare Institutional Research

** Adds they are valuing it at 55 rupees, while the stock, at present, is trading at 45 rupees which makes it a buy