BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Retail FX trading company Plus500 Ltd said on Tuesday that Elad Even-Chen would be chief financial officer, effective March 15.
Even-Chen has been with the group for four years and currently serves as finance director and vice president of business development. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.