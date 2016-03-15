BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in California, shut Ohio unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21sJdm1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.