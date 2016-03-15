BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
March 15 Innolux Corp
* Says to acquire machinery equipment for T$502.1 million ($15.30 million)
* Says it signed 1.34 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump