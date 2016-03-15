BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 182.35 percent y/y at 1.44 billion yuan ($221.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ud2GYC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017