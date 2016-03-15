March 15 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says board approves plan to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($307.03 million) in A-share private placement

* Says its shares to resume trading on Mar 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QU5mah; bit.ly/1XsjiKh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5141 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)