BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Heilongjiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says board approves plan to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($307.03 million) in A-share private placement
* Says its shares to resume trading on Mar 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QU5mah; bit.ly/1XsjiKh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5141 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Company on-track to file a PMA with U.S. Food & Drug Administration in mid-2017