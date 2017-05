** India's Asian Paints Ltd falls as much as 1.64 pct

** Nomura downgrades to "neutral" from "buy", cuts PT to 798 rupees from 870 rupees

** Of 37 analysts covering the stock, 18 rate "buy", 6 "sell" and 13 "hold," median PT 870 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** "We believe current valuations are expensive with not much earnings visibility once prices of crude stabilise," Nomura says

** Revises down revenue growth assumptions, sees improvements in EBITDA margins from FY2016 but not "significant expansion"