** India's Cairn India falls as much 2.54 pct

** HSBC downgrades stock to "hold" from "buy"

** "We believe that the current share price does not offer any meaningful upside to our target price," HSBC says

** The stock has jumped 38 pct from its Jan lows, in part due to a recovery in oil price

** Of 22 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate "hold", 9 "buy" or a higher rating, 2 have "sell" - Thomson Reuters data (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)