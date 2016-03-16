** Real-estate firm DLF Ltd gains as much as 2.5 pct, top gainer on the S&P BSE Realty index

** Markets regulator SEBI says to allow foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to invest in REITs, infrastructure investment trusts and alternative investment funds (bit.ly/1R1U55y)

** Move is seen positive for DLF, which is likely to come up with first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) this year, say analysts

** Mint newspaper reported earlier this month that DLF expected to form a special purpose vehicle within the next six months, citing an unidentified company official (bit.ly/1Qtm0Lp)

** In 2016/17 Budget, govt proposed to exempt REITs from the purview of dividend distribution tax, removing a major road block to listing REITs in India (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)