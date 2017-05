** India's Lupin falls as much as 1.54 pct

** Kotak maintains "reduce" rating on the stock with a "cautious" view

** Says market expectations for sales of Fortamet ER, a drug that helps lower blood sugar, are too high

** Lupin shares fell 5.15 pct on Tuesday after it said U.S. FDA had inspected its facility in the state of Goa and had 9 observations (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)