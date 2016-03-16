March 16 Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen data firm for 5.25 billion yuan ($805.66 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 2.80 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects, repay loans and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1U6Qh9j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5164 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)