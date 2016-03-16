UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd
* Says to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($460.19 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YZDDYI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5190 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.