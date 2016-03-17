BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Sinoer Men's Wear Co Ltd
* Says second major shareholder Huaxia Life Insurance Co Ltd sold 55 million shares of the company to Chongqing Xinsanwei Investment Consulting Centre LLP on March 14, reducing stake to 1.56 percent from 18.75 percent previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pvrUp6
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.