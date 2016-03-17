BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Indian miners among top gainers on the NSE index as the dollar retreats after the Fed havled its outlook for interest rate increases to two from four this year
** Vedanta rises 3.1 pct, NMDC up 2.4 pct, Jindal Steel rises 1.9 pct while Tata Steel gains 1.5 pct
** Weaker dollar makes global metals cheaper for these miners
