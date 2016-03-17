** Cement manufacturer Ambuja Cements Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to its highest since Nov 3, 2015

** Stock breaks resistance at 209 rupees, the 23.6 pct Fibonacci retracement level from the fall from 287 rupees to 185 rupees (reut.rs/1ppps2y)

** Stock's 20-day SMA is above 50-day SMA, indicating a bullish signal

** The Trend Intensity indicator rises 2 points to 20 from Wednesday's level of 18 indicating an uptrend

** A rise above 15 in Trend Intensity indicator indicates that a trend has started

** Stock had gained 1.55 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, while the broader index had lost 5.63 pct in the same period