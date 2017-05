** India's GAIL snaps two straight days of losses with a 4.5 pct jump, which is biggest on BSE index

** India's piped and natural gas regulator board (PNGRB) revises tariffs on KG Basin pipeline to 45.32 rupees per mmbtu from 5.60, effective April (page 80 of bit.ly/1ppqoUO)

** Brokerage Ambit says despite new tariff being lower than GAIL's asking rate of 180.77 rupees per mmbtu, it will still help drive up EPS by 4-5 pct

** "If we assume tariffs remain at the new levels, we expect a 15-20 rupees/share increase in our valuations," Ambit says in a note to clients

** Stock's surge Thursday cuts losses for the year to 5.3 pct, while the BSE is down 4.9 pct so far this year