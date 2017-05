** Consumer electronics firm Videocon Industries Ltd rises as much as 16.75 pct, telecom service company Bharti Airtel Ltd gains as much as 3.9 pct

** Bharti decides to buy Videocon spectrum rights in six regions

** Looks like a good deal; maybe the upcoming auction threatened Videocon's spectrum value so they bailed out in time - analyst

** Idea Cellular on Wednesday scrapped $493 mln deal airwaves with Videocon

** Videocon stock down 10.24 pct as of Wednesday's close