March 17 Leshi Internet Information And Technology Corp Beijing

* Says 2015 net profit up 57.4 percent y/y at 573.0 million yuan ($88.50 million)

* Says expect Q1 net profit to rise 10-40 percent y/y at about 104.9-133.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22owGCD; bit.ly/1MafwV3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)