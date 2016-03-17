BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
* Says its offer to purchase Siliconware's common shares from whom has participated in the tender offer has been withdrawn
* Says as the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has not yet approved the combination between ase and siliconware, the condition to complete the tender offer is not satisfied
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.