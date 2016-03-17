BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) -
* Toshiba changes tack on Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit, considers writing down goodwill this fiscal year, Asahi newspaper, citing source
* Toshiba mulls 200 bln yen charge to write down goodwill on U.S. Westinghouse unit - Asahi, citing source
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.