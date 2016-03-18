** JSW Energy jumps as much as 4.5 pct to more than 1-month high of 71.40 rupees; Jindal Steel and Power was up 1.7 pct at 59.85 rupees

** Economic Times reports JSWE is set to buy a 1,000 MW Jindal Power plant, a unit of JNSP, for about 60 billion rupees ($900 million) (bit.ly/1VhWIFr)

** JSW Energy and Jindal Steel were not immediately reachable for comment

** Jindal Steel had jumped in recent weeks on reports it was exploring sale of power assets to lower its debt

** JSW Energy's net debt-equity ratio was at 1.01 times as on March 31 - annual report ($1 = 66.6200 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)