BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** LT Foods, maker of 'Daawat' brand of rice, gains as much as 15.9 pct to more than 2-month high
** Buys branded rice business of Hindustan Unilever for 205 mln rupees ($3.08 million)
** Deal to help LT Foods establish in Middle East countries like Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, where it has no presence
** Deal to be funded by debt and internal accruals ($1 = 66.6575 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
