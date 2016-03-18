** LT Foods, maker of 'Daawat' brand of rice, gains as much as 15.9 pct to more than 2-month high

** Buys branded rice business of Hindustan Unilever for 205 mln rupees ($3.08 million)

** Deal to help LT Foods establish in Middle East countries like Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, where it has no presence

** Deal to be funded by debt and internal accruals ($1 = 66.6575 Indian rupees)