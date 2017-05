** India's Tata Consultancy Services up as much as 2.79 pct to its highest since Feb 5

** Macquarie says TCS held analyst meeting on Thursday to demonstrate its digital services business

** Says TCS touted its capabilities and its investments in the digital base

** Reiterates "outperform" rating

" "We loved the passion of the business heads and were convinced about the management bandwidth to steer the company when technology is fast evolving" - Macquarie (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)