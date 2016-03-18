BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Miner NMDC gains as much as 2 pct to more than a week high
** Co announces a surprise board meeting on March 19 to consider a 2nd interim dividend
** Macquarie estimates NMDC could afford a 9.5 rupees/share dividend
** Other companies are expected to announce dividends this month after govt announced a 10 pct tax on dividend income of 1 mln rupees ($15,013.89) starting in April ($1 = 66.6200 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
