Oracle Corp Japan
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2015 May 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 122.05 117.56
(+3.8 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct)
Operating 36.48 34.25
(+6.5 pct) (+10.8 pct)
Recurring 36.54 34.41
(+6.2 pct) (+11.3 pct)
Net 24.38 22.16
(+10.0 pct) (+16.6 pct)
EPS 191.55 yen 174.23 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen
EPS Diluted 191.21 yen 174.09 yen
Ann Div 95.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 95.00 yen
NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan.
