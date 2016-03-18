** Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds up
about 1.5 pct following positive Nomura note
** Nomura raises PT on RBS to 280p from 275p, driven by
discounted dividends and terminal value based on ROE/COE
approach using its 2018 estimates; keeps "neutral" rating
** Brokerage has Lloyds among its top picks, with a PT of
93p; reckons LLOY has the potential to be a top dividend payer,
sees margins to be stable through to 2017
** Stock among top risers on FTSE 350 Banks Index
, which is up 0.53 pct
** Downgrades StanChart (+2%) and HSBC
(-0.1%) to "reduce" from "neutral"
** Cuts STAN PT to 450p from 480p while HSBC PT reduced to
450p from 475p
