** Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds up about 1.5 pct following positive Nomura note

** Nomura raises PT on RBS to 280p from 275p, driven by discounted dividends and terminal value based on ROE/COE approach using its 2018 estimates; keeps "neutral" rating

** Brokerage has Lloyds among its top picks, with a PT of 93p; reckons LLOY has the potential to be a top dividend payer, sees margins to be stable through to 2017

** Stock among top risers on FTSE 350 Banks Index , which is up 0.53 pct

** Downgrades StanChart (+2%) and HSBC (-0.1%) to "reduce" from "neutral"

** Cuts STAN PT to 450p from 480p while HSBC PT reduced to 450p from 475p (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)