March 18 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 250 million yuan ($38.58 million) in private placement of shares

* Says its share trade to resume trading on March 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LuosVf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)