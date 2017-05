** India's Lupin Ltd falls as much as 8.32 pct to its lowest since Feb 3, 2015

** Three traders say shares fall on speculation that widely followed investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is selling some of his stake

** Jhunjhunwala held 1.65 pct, or 7.42 mln shares, in Lupin, as of Dec 2015

** Speculation of Jhunjhunwala buying or selling shares can often move markets

** On Tuesday, Lupin said U.S. FDA inspects company's Goa facility, cites 9 observations