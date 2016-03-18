MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says its net profit rises 1,015.45 percent in 2015 to 1.8 billion yuan ($277.92 million)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 34.6-74.8 percent from 198.8 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UavySa; bit.ly/22rnInW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4767 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.