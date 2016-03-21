* Singapore's DBS marketing debut onshore yuan issue
By Ina Zhou and Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, March 21 (IFR) - Panda bonds are springing back
to life in China's interbank market after an almost two-month
pause, with DBS meeting investors in Shanghai and
Beijing ahead of a potential offering and overdue regulatory
guidance said to be imminent.
Bankers are expecting detailed guidance for offshore issuers
looking to tap the onshore remninbi market to emerge soon,
following the end of the national party congress earlier this
month.
Once the rules are unveiled, a slew of overseas companies,
banks, governments and multilateral agencies are expected to
move quickly with Panda offerings.
While some overseas-based Chinese companies have sold bonds
through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, no new Panda bond has been
launched in China's vast interbank market since British Columbia
came to the market in late January - a drought that bankers
blame on China's clampdown on surging capital outflows.
"Worries about not being allowed to take the proceeds
offshore did dampen the enthusiasm of some issuers," said a
Shanghai-based underwriter who arranged South Korea's 3 billion
yuan Panda deal late last year.
He said the central bank has reassured market participants
that it would not inhibit the development of the Panda market
and did not see it as a threat to capital controls since it is
only in its early phase.
The underwriter and two other bankers from major Chinese
banks expect the People's Bank of China to issue the new Panda
bond rules soon, before the National Association of Financial
Market Institutional Investors follows with precise guidance for
non-financial issuers.
Sources say that regulators will be flexible to avoid
shutting out issuers from certain jurisdictions.
When the central bank solicited market opinions last year,
the reconciliation of accounting standards emerged as a thorny
issue. China's Ministry of Finance only recognises European and
Hong Kong accounting standards, which means offshore issuers
using other regimes may find it hard to meet disclosure
requirements.
That has prevented many companies in other regions who
follow the US accounting format from moving ahead with any plans
for Panda issues so far.
"Regulators are dealing with these issues and intend to
adopt a tiered approach. The same rules won't be
indiscriminately applied to every issuer," one of the sources
said. "They aim for a vital and sustainable Panda bond market."
Pipeline buildup
Recent signs that capital outflows may be stabilising will also
ease fears of further restrictions. Net foreign exchange sales
by the PBoC fell sharply to 227.9 billion in February from
January's 644.5 billion, signalling fewer central bank
interventions to support the renminbi, official figures show.
Last week, DBS (Hong Kong) met investors for a proposed
offering of 400 million yuan ($61.68 million). A deal would make
it the fourth offshore bank after Bank of China (HK), HSBC (HK)
and Standard Chartered (HK) to launch Panda bonds.
"DBS visited us earlier in the week and we are now going
through our internal credit line procedures to be able to buy
the bonds," said an investor with a Chinese bank.
"We heard the first issuance might be 400 million yuan but
they did not say when the notes will be issued," said another
investor in Shanghai.
Meanwhile, China Resources Land, incorporated in
the Cayman Islands, last week registered with NAFMII to issue up
to 20 billion yuan of Panda bonds on the interbank bond market.
Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank, owned by the
Guangzhou government's Yuexiu group, is also planning a Panda
with Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China likely to be
the lead underwriters, while Bank of China (Hong Kong)
is looking at a second Panda offering off its 10 billion yuan
programme, according to banking sources.
Daimler has also been linked with plans to privately place
new Panda bonds in the interbank market. The German car
manufacturer used up its 5 billion yuan Panda bond quota last
year.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
, a chipmaker based in Shanghai but incorporated in the
Cayman Islands, has also registered plans for a 3 billion yuan
Panda issue.
More issuers are waiting once regulatory guidance is out.
Export-Import Bank of Korea told IFR that it wants to issue a
Panda this year, but is waiting for PBoC guidelines first. Korea
Development Bank, KEB Hana and Woori are all considering Panda
issuance, according to bankers familiar with their plans.
The New Development Bank, the multilateral institution set
up by the five BRICS countries last year, is looking to issue
Panda bonds in the second quarter of this year.
International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of
the World Bank Group, has been in constructive discussion with
various authorities in Beijing about returning to the Panda
market, according to Philippe Ahoua, manager of IFC Treasury
Client Solutions, Asia & Pacific.
IFC was the first international organisation to launch Panda
bonds back in 2005.
More sovereign issuers are eyeing the market.
"We have had enquiries from southern European and eastern
European countries regarding Panda bonds but nothing has been
decided yet," said the Shanghai-based underwriter.
Poland is considering issuing yuan bonds for a "few hundred
million euros", deputy finance minister Piotr Nowak told Reuters
last week.
