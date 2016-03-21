** Shares of Indian jewellery firms rise after jewellers call off a 19-day strike late on Saturday

** Strike was called off following govt assurance that they will not be "harassed" by the excise department in collecting a new tax

** Jewellers went on strike from the start of March after govt announced an excise duty in the 2016-17 budget

** Titan Company gains 1.5 pct, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri up 2.2 pct, PC Jeweller up 3.2 pct and Gitanjali Gems rises 4.5 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)