BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Indian jewellery firms rise after jewellers call off a 19-day strike late on Saturday
** Strike was called off following govt assurance that they will not be "harassed" by the excise department in collecting a new tax
** Jewellers went on strike from the start of March after govt announced an excise duty in the 2016-17 budget
** Titan Company gains 1.5 pct, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri up 2.2 pct, PC Jeweller up 3.2 pct and Gitanjali Gems rises 4.5 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
