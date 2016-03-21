** Bank stocks gain 1-3 pct on Monday

** Government slashed interest rates late on Friday for term deposits offered to small savers, raising rate-cut hopes

** Cut in savings scheme rate could spur the RBI to cut rates by as much as 50 bps, traders say

** RBI will hold its policy review on April 5

** The S&P BSE Bankex index has gained about 13 pct this month after government unveiled fiscally prudent budget

** State Bank of India up 1.5 pct, Punjab National Bank gains 2.7 pct while ICICI Bank up 1.3 pct