** Asian Paints Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct to near 3-week low

** Kotak Institutional Equities says its channel checks suggest Asian Paints has cut prices across its decoratives portfolio by around a weighted average of 3 pct

** Price cuts could lead to a 3-5 pct cut in 2017-18 EPS estimates - Kotak

** Kotak reiterates "reduce" rating, cites "expensive" valuations

** Last week Nomura downgraded Asian Paints to "neutral" from "buy" (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)