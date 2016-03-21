BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Asian Paints Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct to near 3-week low
** Kotak Institutional Equities says its channel checks suggest Asian Paints has cut prices across its decoratives portfolio by around a weighted average of 3 pct
** Price cuts could lead to a 3-5 pct cut in 2017-18 EPS estimates - Kotak
** Kotak reiterates "reduce" rating, cites "expensive" valuations
** Last week Nomura downgraded Asian Paints to "neutral" from "buy" (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
