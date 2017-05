** India's Persistent Systems surges as much as 18.72 pct, highest since May 2015 and the biggest intraday percentage gain since Dec. 2014

** Company schedules investor/analyst call at 1700 India time (1130 GMT) on Monday

** Traders say it could provide optimistic business guidance for the next fiscal year

** Last week, financial daily Economic Times reported the company would provide engineering services for the IBM Watson Internet of Things platform (bit.ly/1RvWqVL)

** Broker Antique says IBM tie-up could "significantly" drive FY2017 estimates, says awaiting details in analyst call

** Company expects to garner additional 15-20 pct revenue in FY2017

** Stock gained more than 12 pct last week and is up nearly 5 pct this year (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)