Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
March 21 Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($185.20 million) in private placement of shares, shares to resume trading on march 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PlZke9; bit.ly/1MiYjsD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4794 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies